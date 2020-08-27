What you need to keep in mind when owning a cat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of Americans own cats and when well taken care-of, many cats live a very long life. But there are some health issues you need to be thinking about for your feline friend.

Just like the obesity rate among humans in the United States has been rising most house cats are overweight. That can lead to a variety of health problems, including diabetes.

You shouldn’t have to put too much pressure on your cat’s body to feel their ribs. If you do have to put too much pressure they’re likely too heavy.

Outdoor cats are at greater risk for parasites and contagious diseases than indoor cats. Some of these health risks include parasitic worms, rabies, and the feline immunodeficiency virus or FIV.

No matter whether you have an indoor or outdoor cat make sure your cat makes regular visits to the vet’s office and is up-to-date on all their vaccinations.