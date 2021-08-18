103rd Heath Fair set for August 21-22

(Mass Appeal) – It is fair season across the country and of course, right here in western Massachusetts. That means the return of Heath Fair, sponsored by the Heath Agricultural Society.

The 103rd edition of the fair will take place on August 21 & 22. This is a shortened version, but still promises to be the “Greatest of all Times!”

Fairgoers can expect the Equine Ghymkana event, sheep shearing, oxen pulls, tractor & truck pulls and much more! There will also be local craft beer, fair foods and crafting demonstrations.

For more information, log onto heathfair.org.

