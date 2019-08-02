11th annual Safety Kids Expo at the Basketball Hall of Fame

Cigars 4 Soldiers is a 21+, Coed, Indoor-Outdoor event to support the Pioneer Valley USO and send cigars to military serving around the world. Bernie St. George and Doug Allard tell us more about the event.

The event includes: Steak Dinner, Live Entertainment, Raffles, Free Cornhole Tournament w/ Grand Prize, Gift Bags & More! Tickets on sale soon at only $75!