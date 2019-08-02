11th annual Safety Kids Expo at the Basketball Hall of Fame

Lopez, from WMAS 94.7 FM, and Jay Papianou, from MYCHIP, previewed the annual Safety Kids Expo’s return.
NAME OF EVENT: 11th Annual Kids Safety Expo
DATES & TIMES: Saturday, August 3 from 9 am-12 pm
ADDRESS: Basketball Hall of Fame
1000 Hall of Fame Ave, Springfield, MA 01105
ABOUT THE EVENT:
Helmet sponsor for this year is Big Y
The 11th Annual Kids Safety Expo will be held at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 3, 2019. It is sponsored by Market Mentors, MYCHIP (Masonic Youth Child Identification Program), 94.7 WMAS and WEEI 93.7 FM and NASH Icon 98.1. The event is fun, entertaining and educational for the community and includes the following FREE activities:
- Bike Safety
- Fire Safety with Springfield Fire Department
- Fingerprinting
- Video Taped Interview with Child
- Cheek Swab
- Tooth Print Impressions
- Stranger Danger Information
- K-9 Demonstration
*Clowns, giveaways, safety information and much more!
Facebook.com/KidsSafetyExpo
Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
1000 Hall of Fame Ave, Springfield, MA 01105
RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: kidssafetyexpo.com 413-787-1133