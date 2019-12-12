1  of  2
12 Days of Christmas: Trending holiday home decor at Yankee Candle Village

(Mass Appeal) – Looking to bring the holiday spirit into your home? Look no further than Yankee Candle Village for design inspiration – and even professional design advice!

Designer Dana Volungis joined us to review some of the trends in holiday home decor. One big trend is the iconic red truck, gracing everything from tabletop to warm blankets. Yankee Candle Village also has designers on staff that will provide advice on how to put together a stunning tabletop, mantle, and more!

Yankee Candle Village has extended hours for the holidays. They are open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find them online at www.YankeeCandle.com/village or follow the on Facebook and Instagram at Yankee Candle Village MA. The phone number there is 877-636-7707.

