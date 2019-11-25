12 Days of Gifts: A celebration of all the senses at Yankee Candle Village

(Mass Appeal) – The holiday season would not be complete without a visit with Santa Claus! We joined Santa at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield to talk about how the Christmas holiday is a celebration of the senses.

Santa explained about how the eyes delight with a twinkling tree, the mouth waters with a homemade dinner, and the ears buzz with Christmas carols and jingle bells. As for the nose, nothing smells more like Christmas than a fresh cut Christmas tree and Yankee Candle has just the candle for that!

Santa also has a special treat for the little ones who visit with him – a new coloring book that he wrote himself! He can’t wait to hear what’s on your list, so come on down and experience the holiday magic at Yankee Candle Village. Yankee Candle Village is open extended hours for shopping, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find them online at YankeeCandle.com/village or like them on Facebook or Instgram at Yankee Candle Village MA .

Promotional consideration by Yankee Candle Village.