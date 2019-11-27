12 Days of Gifts: Create a custom scent at the Candle Bar at Yankee Candle Village

(Mass Appeal) – If you have a sophisticated palette and a creative mind, you will love the experience at the Candle Bar at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield! There you can create a customized fragrance for a unique holiday gift.

Retail Manager Jay Gerace walked us through the process which included mixing scents to your liking. A Yankee Candle professional can assist you in developing the fragrance if you get overwhelmed by choices.

Yankee Candle Village has extended hours for the holiday season. They are open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find them online at YankeeCandle.com/village or follow the on Facebook and Instagram at Yankee Candle Village MA. The phone number there is 877-636-7707.

Promotional consideration by Yankee Candle Village.