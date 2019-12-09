12 Days of Gifts: Feel inspired by the magic of the Christmas Village

(Mass Appeal) – If you need to jump-start the holiday feeling in your heart, then head on over to the Christmas Village at Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield. Your senses will be filled with the Christmas season – and did we mention it snows there every four minutes?

Yankee Candle Village Designer Dana Volungis discussed all the wonderful aspects of the village that bring that warm and fuzzy Christmas feeling to life. It’s a great place to bring your family and experience holiday cheer!

Yankee Candle Village has extended hours for the holiday season. They are open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find them online at YankeeCandle.com/village or follow the on Facebook and Instagram at Yankee Candle Village MA. The phone number there is 877-636-7707.

