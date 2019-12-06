12 Days of Gifts: The Toy Shop at Yankee Candle Village

1  of  2
(Mass Appeal) – You can find a gift for anyone on your Christmas list at Yankee Candle Village. Dana Volungis shows us some of the quality toys that would make great gifts for the little ones this holiday season.

Yankee Candle Village has extended hours for the holidays. They are open Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find them online at www.YankeeCandle.com/village or follow the on Facebook and Instagram at Yankee Candle Village MA. The phone number there is 877-636-7707.

Promotional consideration by Yankee Candle Village.

