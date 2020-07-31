12th Annual Tom Cosenzi “Driving for the Cure” golf tournament for cancer research

(Mass Appeal) – It’s raised more than $1 million for neuro-oncology research, and you can help that good work continue on August 17th. Carla Cosenzi, Co-owner of TommyCar Auto Group joins us with details about the 12th annual Tom Cosenzi “Driving for the Cure” charity golf tournament held in memory of her father.

The tournament will be held on Monday, august 17th at Twin Hills Country Club, 700 Wolf Swamp Road in Longmeadow. For more information, visit www.TomCosenziDrivingForTheCure.com or call (413) 341-1917.