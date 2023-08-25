(MASS APPEAL) – The 155th Annual Cummington Fair is officially underway, but if you missed yesterday’s opening day, have no fear! There is a whole weekend of entertainment and fun for the whole family still to come. I am joined by Kevin Hollister, their Public Address Announcer, to get all the details.

The Cummington Fair

The 155th Annual Cummington Fair is being held this weekend, from August 24th – 27th at the Cummington Fair Grounds, located at 97 Fairgrounds Road in Cummington.

There’s food to munch on, music and entertainment for all ages, midway rides and games, square dancing, cruise night and antique cars, craft barn filled with things to buy, and an exhibit hall showcasing the talents of adults and kids from growing vegetables to making jam and from flower arranging and painting to knitting and photography.

Organized by the Hillside Agricultural Society, the fair – like so many others – is rooted in agriculture and has a full schedule of livestock shows, antique engines and tractor show, truck pulls, oxen pulls, lumberjack competition and many other farm-related activities.

Fair Hours:

Thursday: 4pm – 9:30pm

Friday: 4pm – 9:30pm

Saturday: 7am – 9:30pm

Sunday: 7am – 7:30pm

Visit CummingtonFair.org for more information and to book tickets in advance.

