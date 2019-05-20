16th Annual North Quabbin Food Drive to be held on Tuesday

The 16th Annual North Quabbin Food-A-Thon is taking place on Tuesday. This is an annual fund and food raising event in support of 5 food pantries and feeding programs in Athol, Orange, and Wendell. Andrea Leibson and Lt. Melissa Lowell join us with the details.

Good Neighbors Food Pantry of Wendell, St. Mary’s Church/St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry of Orange, The Orange Food Pantry, Our Lady Immaculate Church Food Pantry of Athol and The Salvation Army of Athol are the five food pantries and feeding programs. An army of volunteers take turns standing in the streets in each town and collect money from drivers going through central square. Non perishable food items are collected at several sites throughout the area and transported to Central Square in Orange.

The local Hannaford Supermarket and the local Market Basket Supermarket are drop off sites, and volunteers are there collecting donations all day long. The elementary school children form a “Red Wagon Brigade” and walk to Orange’s Central Square to bring their food items. The Girl and Boy Scouts bring in their donations. All the schools in Orange and Athol participate in providing food and monetary donations. This is a cooperative event to benefit those who suffer from food insecurity and need a helping hand.

