Breaking News
Possible ice rescue underway in Springfield
1  of  3
Watch Live
“Witchcraft” murder trial in Pensacola, Florida 6:30PM: Governor Charlie Baker to deliver State of the Commonwealth Address Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

16th Annual Penguin Plunge

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The 16th Annual Amelia Park Children’s Museum Penguin Plunge is happening this Saturday, January 25th.

Amelia Park Children’s Museum of Westfield board members, Mike Roundy and Rick Barry describe why freezin’ for a reason is a good thing.

This weekend’s plunge takes place on Saturday, January 25th at Hampton Ponds in Westfield. Gates open for spectators at 12:00 Noon and the plunging begins at 1pm. If you would like to get involved visit ameliaparkmuseum.org for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories