16th Annual Penguin Plunge

(Mass Appeal) – The 16th Annual Amelia Park Children’s Museum Penguin Plunge is happening this Saturday, January 25th.
Amelia Park Children’s Museum of Westfield board members, Mike Roundy and Rick Barry describe why freezin’ for a reason is a good thing.
This weekend’s plunge takes place on Saturday, January 25th at Hampton Ponds in Westfield. Gates open for spectators at 12:00 Noon and the plunging begins at 1pm. If you would like to get involved visit ameliaparkmuseum.org for more information.