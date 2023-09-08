(MASS APPEAL) – The Franklin County Fair has been around for nearly two centuries and is one of September’s most sought after activities for families. This year’s fair will out-do itself once again by offering a unique experience for all attendees.

Mass Appeal’s Patrick Berry is LIVE at this year’s Franklin County Fair and his first stop is at the The Skeleton Crew Theatre with Jayne Finn to learn more about their Live Puppet shows this weekend.

A unique entertainment experience this year at the Franklin County Fair is the Axe Women Loggers of Maine. Alissa Wetherbee, a LumberJill and owner of Axe Women Loggers of Maine joined Patrick to share more about it.

A fan favorite this year at the Franklin County Fair is sure to be the Overdrive Monster Truck Shows. Forrest Bernard was with Patrick for a little sneak peak at what you can expect.

Now on to everyone’s favorite at the Franklin County Fair year after year, it’s the food of course! We are highlighting Nelson’s Fudge, Wicked Awesome Eats, and Hager’s Farm Market. Patrick spoke with David Leonard owner Nelson’s Fudge, Brandon Long from Wicked Awesome Eats and Kim Stevens from Hager’s Farm Market.

Franklin County Fair Hours:

Friday: Gate opens at 3pm

Gate opens at 3pm Saturday: Gate opens at 8am

Gate opens at 8am Sunday: Gate opens at 8am

For more information visit fcas.com