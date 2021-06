BOSTON (SHNS) - A Hyde Park lawmaker is trying to close a loophole that prevents fire departments across the state from enforcing fire codes in state buildings, saying the move would increase the safety of employees and visitors.

"This important legislation will not only protect our firefighters and first responders who go to these buildings to go to calls and fires and emergencies," Rep. Rob Consalvo said at a Public Safety Committee Hearing Wednesday. "But also, as you can imagine, the hundreds of employees that work in these buildings and the hundreds of thousands of our constituents who actually visit these buildings every single day."