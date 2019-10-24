18th Annual Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide

(Mass Appeal) – Thousands will gather this weekend to help raise awareness around suicide prevention. Heather White from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention brings us the details.

The walk happens on Saturday, October 26th. Registration / Check-in begins at 8:30; Opening Ceremonies begin at 10am.

Online registration closes at noon (local time) on Friday. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Registration is free and open to the public. Walk donations are accepted until December 31st.

For more information, visit their website at www.afsp.org/springfieldma You can also call (413) 387-3770.

If you or a loved one is struggling, help is always available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 800-273-TALK or text 741-741.