(Mass Appeal) – The COVID-19 outbreak has created unprecedented health challenges for many, especially for the 120 million people in the United States living with cardiovascular disease, who may be at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. COVID-19 is also affecting minority populations at Disproportionately Higher Rates.

Here with more insight on these issues is Dr. Regina Benjamin, The 18th Surgeon General of the United States and a member of the American Heart Association Board of Directors