(Mass Appeal) – We’re going back in time! The dessert we’re sharing with you dates back around one hundred years ago. It’s a Mystery Spice Cake with one ingredient you would never expect to find in a cake… what’s that mystery ingredient? Tinky Weisblat, a food writer and singer, is here to tell us.

Ingredients:

1 large egg, at room temperature

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 cup sugar

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed tomato soup

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1-1/2 cups flour

1 cup raisins

Cooking Directions: