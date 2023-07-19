(Mass Appeal) – We’re going back in time! The dessert we’re sharing with you dates back around one hundred years ago. It’s a Mystery Spice Cake with one ingredient you would never expect to find in a cake… what’s that mystery ingredient? Tinky Weisblat, a food writer and singer, is here to tell us.
Ingredients:
1 large egg, at room temperature
2 tablespoons canola oil
1 cup sugar
1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed tomato soup
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ginger
1/2 teaspoon cloves
1-1/2 cups flour
1 cup raisins
Cooking Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-by-9-inch square cake pan or a 6-cup Bundt pan.
- In a bowl, combine the egg, the oil, and the sugar. Blend in the tomato soup, followed by the baking soda, the salt, and the spices. On low speed mix in the flour, followed by the raisins.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and bake until a toothpick poked into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 35 to 40 minutes. Cool the cake for half an hour on a wire rack; then invert it out of the pan.
- Frost with your favorite white frosting.