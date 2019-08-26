1931 Ford Model A from the St. Martha’s Fall Festival and Car Show

(Mass Appeal) – Carl Libby and Anthony Daniel brought a 1931 Ford Model A into the studio to preview St. Martha’s Fall Festival and Car Show.

“Saint Martha’s Fall Festival & Car Show

Sept. 28th & 29th

Time: 10am-8pm on the 28th
10am-5pm on the 29th

Car Show is from 9 am – 2 pm on Sept. 28th. Registration from 9-11 that day
Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council #14600
Rain date October 5.
$15 per vehicle to benefit St. Martha’s School
Contact person for the Car Show: Mike Dumont at (860) 741-2363

Located at St. Martha’s Church
214 Brainard Rd.
Enfield, CT”

