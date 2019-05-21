19th annual NAMI Western Mass Walkathon

Donna Bunn and Kateri M. Walsh, from NAMI, previewed their 19th annual Walkathon.

NAME OF EVENT: NAMI Western Massachusetts 19th Annual Walkathon A Journey of Hope and Recovery towards Building Better Lives

DATE & TIME: Sunday, June 2 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



ADDRESS: Beveridge Pavilion Annex, The Stanley Park of Westfield, 400 Western Avenue

ABOUT THE EVENT: Our annual Walkathon FUNdraiser draws hundreds of concerned citizens every year who walk together to raise money, awareness and help to Build Better Lives for those affected by mental illness.