19th annual NAMI Western Mass Walkathon

by: Danny New

Posted: / Updated:

Donna Bunn and Kateri M. Walsh, from NAMI, previewed their 19th annual Walkathon. 

    NAME OF EVENT: NAMI Western Massachusetts 19th Annual Walkathon A Journey of Hope and Recovery towards Building Better Lives

    DATE & TIME: Sunday, June 2     11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    ADDRESS: Beveridge Pavilion Annex, The Stanley Park of Westfield, 400 Western Avenue

    ABOUT THE EVENT:  Our annual Walkathon FUNdraiser draws hundreds of concerned citizens every year who walk together to raise money, awareness and help to Build Better Lives for those affected by mental illness. 

