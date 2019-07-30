1st annual Meadows Car Show to benefit children with dyslexia

A car show filled with activities for the whole family will be held this weekend. Here to tell us more are A.J. Roffe and Darien Koons.

The car show takes place on Sunday, August 4th from 11 AM to 2 PM at the Meadows Lodge at 43 Chestnut Street in East Longmeadow. There will be live music, the world famous Shriners Clowns, and food vendors.

Representatives from the Army National Guard, Christina’s House, DCF, and the Children Dyslexia Centers will be at the event. The Meadows Lodge will also host an open house.

For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/themeadowslodge or call (617) 882-1020.