(Mass Appeal) – The Asparagus Valley Pottery Trail, one of the nation’s longest running events of its kind, is moving its 16th annual tour and sale online in response to current public health restrictions.

Donna McGee, artist and potter, speaks about this year’s event, which will launch Saturday, May 30 at noon EST and run through Sunday, May 31 via the Trail’s website: www.AsparagusValleyPotteryTrail.com.