2021 Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is going virtual again

(Mass Appeal) – The 2021 Springfield Puerto Rican Parade is going virtual for the second year in a row. The virtual parade will be broadcast live on the Parade’s YouTube channel on Sunday, September 19 at 11:00 am. It will also air Monday the 20th on Mass Appeal. This year the parade committee is asking the community (organizations, businesses, schools, bands, dance groups, etc. to submit videos by Friday, August 27th. This year’s theme is Continuing our Resilience/ Continuando Nuestra Resiliencia.