(MASS APPEAL) – Cutchins Programs supports children and families by providing access to mental health care. They’re proud to hold the annual Cutchins Superhero Run! I am joined by Amanda Harrison, the Vice President of Community Services, to get all the details.

2023 Cutchins Superhero Run: 10K Run, 5K Walk/Run

Cutchins Programs for Children & Families Inc. is proud to present our 7th Annual Superhero Run – 10K Run, 5K Walk/Run. This community event is an exciting celebration of their programs: bringing awareness about the impact of trauma and mental health struggles on children and adolescents in our community while promoting physical health!

The Superhero Run will take place on Sunday, October 29th at 78 Pomeroy Terrace Northampton. Registration opens at 7:30am that morning and both the 10K Run and 5K Walk/Run begin at 8:30am.

For more information, visit cutchins.org

