(MASS APPEAL) – The Holyoke Parade floats are one of the most exciting elements in the parade; from the details, to the design, & the creativity! The Grand Colleen Float is always a show stopper and joining me today is Bill Quesnel, Float Committee Chair to tell us all about the construction process.

70th Annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will take place on Sunday, March 19th. This year the parade begins at 11:10 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Route 5 and typically takes about three hours to go through the city. Road closures typically begin an hour before the start of the parade so plan accordingly!

The parade route goes North on Northampton Street to Beech Street; East on Beech Street to Appleton Street; Southeast on Appleton Street to High Street; North on High Street to Hampden Street.

We all know the weather can be unpredictable in New England but the parade will march through the City of Holyoke through rain, sleet, and even snow!

If you are unable to attend this year’s St. Patrick’s Parade, 22News will be live-streaming the whole event on our website! Coverage begins at 12:00pm.

For more information on all of Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s celebrations visit holyokestpatricksparade.com

Sponsored by: St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke