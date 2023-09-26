(MASS APPEAL) – The 2023 Hampden County Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K Walk and Run has returned and this year they are supporting Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s Youth Leadership Academy. I am joined by Davis Snow, Director of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Shuffle and Sargent Harold Waldron of the Youth Leadership Academy to share all the details.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Shuffle 5K Walk and Run

The 2023 Sheriff’s Shuffle will take place on Sunday, October 15th. This years walk and run is to benefit Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s Youth Leadership Academy. There will be 5K run race as well as a 1.5 as well as food trucks, live music, refreshments, awards and a raffle.

Registration and Check-in is from 8:00am to 10:00am

Race begins at 10:30am

Live music behind the Elks Lodge starts at 11:00am

The Shuffle takes place at Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke and live music will be played behind the Elks Lodge.

Register in advance: https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Holyoke/SheriffsShuffle5kRunWalk

For more information visit hcsoma.org

Sponsored by: Hamden County Sheriff’s Department