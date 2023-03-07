(MASS APPEAL) – WMAS 94.7 is once again holding its annual two-day radiothon, to help raise money for Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield. The event runs through 6pm on Tuesday, March 7th and then again from 6am-6pm on Wednesday, March 8th.

On Tuesday we had a chance to speak with families effected by who have experienced the kind of care provided by Baystate Children’s Hospital. We spoke with the Caney family about their son Ryan who was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome at the age of 3. We spoke with the Duffany family as well, and their son Princeton. Princeton was originally diagnosed with feeding issues at the early age of 3 months old and was later diagnosed with GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease).

During the event days, you can donate by phone at 413-794-1111. This method is only active during the event days and times.

To donate anytime, please visit wmaskids.com or text the phrase WMASKIDS to 36413.

Baystate Children’s Hospital relies on your help to provide its top-notch pediatric care.

Also on today’s show, we spoke with Chelsea O’Brian who lost her daughter Eislyn Rose O’Brien due to Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Eislyn was only 2 years old when she lost her battle in 2020, but her mom, Chelsea, continues to to tell Eislyn’s story and keep her spirit alive.

To learn more about this event and to make a donation, please visit wmaskids.com.