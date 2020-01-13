22News American Red Cross Blood Drive

(Mass Appeal) – Today begins our week-long 22News blood drive which takes place at the American Red Cross Blood Donor Center at 150 Brookdale Avenue in Springfield. The event takes place through Saturday January 18.

Nicole Duffus, spokesperson, American Red Cross says that currently there is a critical need for all blood types. Not only can you help save a life but you are also entered into a drawing to win a Big Game experience in Miami Beach.

Appointments are recommended. You can easily book online at www.RedCrossBlood.org or by calling (800) RED-CROSS.

The Red Cross is also looking for platelet donors. Rick Lee a long time donor of platelets that are often used to help patients battling cancer.

Are you blood type O? Dr. John Santoro, emergency room physician with Baystate Medical Center explains how this type of blood saves lives in an emergency but also how all blood types are needed.