(Mass Appeal) - Let's face it - men are difficult to buy for. However many of your gifting problems will be solved at the Man Cave inside Yankee Candle Village in South Deerfield.

We met with director Wade Bassett, who gave us a tour of the Man Cave and some of the totally unique gifts you can find there, including sports gear, winter hats with a led headlights, and specialized boxes, pint glasses and more for first responders.