22News Cooking for You: Don Shipman makes his mom’s broccoli salad

(Mass Appeal) – We kicked off our 22News Cooking for You series again, welcoming anchor Don Shipman into the kitchen to make his mother’s broccoli salad.

Mama Shipman’s Broccoli Salad:

INGREDIENTS:

3-4 heads of broccoli

1 1/2 cups of mayonnaise

1/4 cup of diced sweet onion

2 tbsp bacon grease

1 Ib crispy bacon crumbled

1/3 cup of maple syrup

2 squirts of wine vinegar

DIRECTIONS: