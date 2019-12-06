22News Cooking for You: Don Shipman makes his mom’s broccoli salad

(Mass Appeal) – We kicked off our 22News Cooking for You series again, welcoming anchor Don Shipman into the kitchen to make his mother’s broccoli salad.
Mama Shipman’s Broccoli Salad:
INGREDIENTS:
3-4 heads of broccoli
1 1/2 cups of mayonnaise
1/4 cup of diced sweet onion
2 tbsp bacon grease
1 Ib crispy bacon crumbled
1/3 cup of maple syrup
2 squirts of wine vinegar
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook the bacon until crispy and allow to cool.
- Save 2 tbsp of bacon grease.
- Crumble the bacon and set aside.
- Cut broccoli into bite size pieces and put in mixing bowl.
- In separate small bowl mix remaining ingredients.
- Add to broccoli and mix well.