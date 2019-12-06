1  of  2
Breaking News
FBI identifies Mount Carmel Society as meeting place for gangs; Springfield mayor calls for license review Enfield woman in hospital after husband allegedly tried to kill her
Watch Live
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

22News Cooking for You: Don Shipman makes his mom’s broccoli salad

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – We kicked off our 22News Cooking for You series again, welcoming anchor Don Shipman into the kitchen to make his mother’s broccoli salad.

Mama Shipman’s Broccoli Salad:

INGREDIENTS:

3-4 heads of broccoli
1 1/2 cups of mayonnaise
1/4 cup of diced sweet onion
2 tbsp bacon grease
1 Ib crispy bacon crumbled
1/3 cup of maple syrup
2 squirts of wine vinegar

DIRECTIONS:

  • Cook the bacon until crispy and allow to cool.
  • Save 2 tbsp of bacon grease.
  • Crumble the bacon and set aside.
  • Cut broccoli into bite size pieces and put in mixing bowl.
  • In separate small bowl mix remaining ingredients.
  • Add to broccoli and mix well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Home for the Holidays Contest

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots