(Mass Appeal) – We’re sharing the holiday traditions of some of our employees here at 22News. Alanna Flood, 22News I-Team Reporter, is back on Mass Appeal to share with us one of her traditional holiday meals, fried cauliflower cheddar fritters.
Ingredients:
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 egg
1/2 cup milk
1 teaspoon melted butter
1 cup chopped cauliflower
1 cup shredded cheddar(white, preferably sharp)
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
Directions:
1.Make a smooth batter with the first 7 ingredients
2. Mix in next three
3. Drop by spoonful’s into hot oil and fry until golden and crispy
4. Sprinkle with salt and serve!