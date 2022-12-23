(Mass Appeal) – We’re sharing the holiday traditions of some of our employees here at 22News. Alanna Flood, 22News I-Team Reporter, is back on Mass Appeal to share with us one of her traditional holiday meals, fried cauliflower cheddar fritters.

Ingredients:

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 egg

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon melted butter

1 cup chopped cauliflower

1 cup shredded cheddar(white, preferably sharp)

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

Directions:

1.Make a smooth batter with the first 7 ingredients

2. Mix in next three

3. Drop by spoonful’s into hot oil and fry until golden and crispy

4. Sprinkle with salt and serve!