BOSTON (SHNS) - The Senate has still not shown interest in considering sports betting, but the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday greenlit a study of sports wagering legalization and pressed for it to be put on the research team's front burner as the agency prepares for the possibility of assuming oversight of the activity.

Mark Vander Linden, the commission's director of research and responsible gaming, presented a slate of five possible topics for an ad hoc study by the Social and Economic Impacts of Gambling in Massachusetts (SEIGMA) research team. Vander Linden recommended, and commissioners zeroed in on, a study of how legal sports betting has been implemented in the nearly three dozen states that have approved it in recent years.