24/7 help and online resources for patients and families dealing with Alzheimer’s disease

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s Disease. It’s important to remember that help is always available. Meghan Lemay joins us with advice for caregivers.

The Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH Chapter is offering education programs online amid the COVID-19 outbreak. All online programs can be found at communityresourcefinder.org.

While the Alzheimer’s Association staff is working remotely, operations will continue to support the organization’s mission. The Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline is fully operational, and is available for around-the-clock care and support at 1.800.272.3900. Through this free service, specialists and master’s-level clinicians will continue to offer confidential support and information to people living with the disease, caregivers, families and the public.

Please visit alz.org/manh for the most up-to-date information on all upcoming meetings and events.

