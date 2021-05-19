30 minute carrot cake

(Mass Appeal) – Certain recipes become instant classics that stand the test of time, and this one is no exception. Our Diva of Deliciousness, Tinky Weisblat, is showing us her easy, classic carrot cake recipe that bakes in just about 30 minutes.

Ingredients:

For the cake:

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) sweet butter at room temperature

1/4 cup canola oil

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup flour

1-1/2 cups grated carrots (about 1/2 pound)

For the cream-cheese frosting:

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) sweet butter at room temperature

4 ounces cream cheese

confectioner’s sugar to taste (don’t overdo this; start with 1 cup and add a little more if you need to)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour a 6-cup Bundt pan. Combine the butter, the oil, and the sugar; then add the eggs, followed by the salt, the cinnamon, and the baking soda. Stir in the flour, followed by the carrots.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 30 to 35 minutes. Cool the cake for 20 minutes; then remove it from the pan and cool it completely before icing it with cream-cheese frosting.

To make that, in a mixer cream together the butter and the cream cheese. Stir in the confectioner’s sugar, followed by the vanilla. Frost your cake.