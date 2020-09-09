30th annual Puerto Rican Parade goes virtual

(Mass Appeal) – Celebrate the Puerto Rican culture virtually from your own home. This year’s parade takes a new format due to the pandemic. Here to explain is Jade Rivera-McFarlin, Director of Marketing and Development for Gandara Center.

Catch the festivities on Sunday, September 20th at 11AM live streaming on www.wwlp.com. For more information, visit www.springfieldpuertoricanparade.com.

Mass Appeal will continue the parade festivities on Monday, September 21st. Tune in to 22News at 11AM to see parade guests and highlights.

Food is a big part of the Puerto Rican culture! Normally on parade day food trucks and vendors line the street offering up some of the island’s popular flavors. Sample some of the many tastes of the island in the week leading up to the virtual parade.

From September 13 – 20 Semana de Sabor Cultural will allow you to enjoy the many flavors of Springfield’s Puerto Rican culture! Restaurant across the city will take part in the event and offer up some famous Puerto Rican Dishes that you can take home and enjoy.

