36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration returns to Northampton

(Mass Appeal) – The Resistance Center for Peace and Justice continues its long standing tradition of honoring the legacy of Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Here to tell us about this year’s celebration is Miranda Groux.

Take part in The Resistance Center’s longest standing tradition as we celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Our day-long celebration will begin with coffee and hot chocolate at 10:00 a.m. in Florence at the Sojourner Truth statue for the Afro-American Walking Tour. Social justice workshops facilitated by local activist groups will then take place from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Edwards Church in Northampton. We will end the day with a convocation from 2:00-3:30 p.m. with music, keynote speaker Dr. Amilcar Shabazz and special guest U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern.

The event happens on Monday, January 20, 2020. The walking tour is between 10-11AM, workshops 12pm-2pm, and convocation from 2-3:30pm

To learn more about the event, visit www.theresistancecenter.org