The 40th Annual Tony Strycharz Golf Classic is coming on June 19th. This event is the main fundraiser for Jericho, the Bureau for Exceptional Children and Adults. When you play in this golf tournament, you are directly helping to keep people with different abilities active in our community.

The tournament will be held on June 19th at Oak Ridge Country Club, 850 S. Westfield Street in Feeding hills. For more information, visit www.jerichobeca.org or call (413) 538-7450.