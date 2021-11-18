43 mile Monte’s March for hunger steps off Tuesday

(Mass Appeal) – Did you know that about 12% of the population, or almost 100,000 individuals in western Massachusetts don’t have enough food to eat on a daily basis? That’s roughly 1 out of every 8 people, and those statistics are even higher for children.

Each year Monte Belmonte goes out just before Thanksgiving and does his Monte’s March to help raise money and awareness for the food bank of Western Mass. Belmonte, the morning show host on WRSI 93.9 and 101.5 fm, joins me now with the food bank of Western Mass executive director, Andrew Morehouse.