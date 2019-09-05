5K and Family Fun Day to raise awareness and support for ovarian cancer patients

(Mass Appeal) – Ovarian cancer can be difficult to diagnose because there is no test for the disease. A first-ever event in Western Mass will provide support to women and families suffering from Ovarian Cancer. Rebecca Pennington and Susan Patterson from Ovations for the Cure tell us more.

The Family Fun Day and 5K Walk/Run takes place on Sunday, September 8th at Stanley Park, 400 Western Ave in Westfield. Registration begins at 10 AM and the Walk/Run starts at 11 AM. The event continues with family fun from Noon – 2 PM.

There will by music provided by a local DJ, outdoor yard games, raffles and more. The event hopes to create an atmosphere where women dealing with ovarian cancer can find local support and understanding.

There will also be an educational component to the event. A doctor from Baystate Medical Center will share advice for patients and their families.

This fundraiser will help support Ovations’ patient programs as well as fund critical research, education, and awareness. This is a family oriented event and leashed, well socialized dogs are also welcome. Pre-registration ends September 6th or day of registration is also available.

For more information, visit https://ovationsforthecure.org/event/family-fun-day-5k-walk-run-presented-by-beccas-soldiers-september-8th-2019/