5th annual Dining in the Dark experience supporting CHM research

(Mass Appeal) – What is it like to eat dinner without sight? You can find out Oct. 12th at the 5th annual Dining in the Dark event. Cory MacDonald, co -founder of the Choroideremia (CMH) Research Foundation, joined us to tell us all about it.

MacDonald, who also was diagnosed with CMH, described it as a genetic and congenital disease where you progressively loose your sight. He described the event as a way not only to support CMH research, but to spend a few hours experiencing life with limited vision.

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 4:30 – 8 p.m. at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive in Chicopee. For more information, call 413-523-5393 or visit: www.crfditd.org.