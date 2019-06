It’s almost time for the 64th Original Western Mass Home & Garden Show! Gisele Gilpatrick, Office Manager for Pro-Tech Waterproofing Solutions Inc, shared the details.

64th Original Western Mass Home & Garden Show

March 22 – 25

Eastern States Exposition

West Springfield

(413) 733-8158WesternMassHomeShow.com

Promotional consideration provided by: Western Mass Home & Garden Show