7 ways to cope with stress through awareness

(Mass Appeal) – We’ve all had to cope with a number of changes and stressors this year in particular. As the pandemic continues and new challenges arise, it’s important to practice mindfulness to help reduce stress.
Dr. Rob Robinson is the Clinical Director of Family Care Medical Center and he explains these 7 steps to help our mental health through awareness.
- Try simple and brief meditations
- Be mindful of your pace and slow down
- Stay in the present moment. The past and future only exist in thought.
- Unplug from your devices for 30 minutes each day.
- Eat mindfully
- Walk
- Use nature to teach you inner stillness