70’s and 80’s themed Benefit Party

Jamie Dougherty and Jeff Sheltra previewed their annual 70’s and 80’s Benefit Party.

NAME OF EVENT: 70s and 80s Benefit Party

DATES & TIMES: June 1, 2019 1:00pm to 10:pm

ADDRESS: Moose Family Center at 244 Fuller Rd Chicopee

ABOUT THE EVENT: This event is a benefit for the following organizations: Lorraine’s Kitchen, Dakin Humane Society, For the Love of Good and the Chicopee Boys and Girls Club. It is also in remembrance for the ones who have passed. I have attached a poster of the event.

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: 860-752-5105