90 Mile March to help veterans

(Mass Appeal) – Our military veterans make so many sacrifices for our country, yet so many of them silently bear the emotional scars of their time in combat. The 90 Mile March seeks to raise awareness and funds for veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Staff Sergeants James Chartier and Antonio Peal tell us about their upcoming march and how we can help the mission.

The 90 Mile March begins on Friday November 1st at Chicopee AMVETS Post 12, 754 Montgomery St. at 6AM. The marching begins at 7AM with an anticipated arrival at the statehouse in Boston on Nov. 4th around 2PM.

To join the marchers on their path and to track their progress, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/90MILEMARCH/

To learn more about the 90 Mile March or to donate to the cause, visit https://www.90milemarch.org/ .