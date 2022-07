(Mass Appeal) – We’re all familiar with the well known 911 number for police, fire or ambulance services. Now, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is launching the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline on July 16th. Ken Dolan-Del Vecchio, Family Therapist, leadership advisor, and author of ‘Simple Habits of Exceptional (But Not Perfect) Parents‘ joins me now to talk about the importance of this new phone feature.