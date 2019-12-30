Delicious shrimp made two ways with Buckley Healthcare Center

(Mass Appeal) Buckley Healthcare Center prides itself on caring for seniors every day of the year. They also get to enjoy delicious food from Seasons Restaurant. Chef Mike Harrison joins us with two delectable shrimp recipes. He has a fresh shrimp cocktail as well as a soy marinated shrimp encrusted with wasabi, potato and panko bread crumbs.

Soy Marinated Shrimp with Wasabi, Potato and Panko Crust

Ingredients

Marinade:

½ cup Soy

5Cloves Garlic

1tsp Minced Fresh Ginger

Salt and Pepper

Breading:

¼ Cup Wasabi Peas

¼ Potato Sticks

¼ Panko Bread Crumbs

3 Large Eggs

½ Cup Flour

6 Tbl Oil

½ Stick Butter

Recipe

Peel and Devine Shrimp

2.Marinate Shrimp 2hr Prior.

3.Make Breading take Potato Sticks,Wasabi Peas, and Panko Bread Crumbs and Combine in Food Processor. Take Shrimp dredge in Flour Dip in Egg Batter Then In Breading Pan Fry Each Side for minutes



Best Shrimp Cocktail Ever

1/4 cup chili sauce

1/4 cup prepared horseradish

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

3 drops hot sauce, or to taste

1 pinch salt

2 pounds shell-on deveined jumbo shrimp

Add all ingredients to list

Directions

tir water, onion, lemon, garlic, tarragon, seafood seasoning, peppercorns, and bay leaf together in a large pot; bring to a simmer and cook until flavors blend, about 15 minutes. Whisk ketchup, chili sauce, horseradish, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and salt together in a bowl; refrigerate until chilled, at least 15 minutes. Bring poaching liquid to a rapid boil. Cook the shrimp in the boiling liquid until they are bright pink on the outside and the meat is no longer transparent in the center, about 5 minutes. Transfer shrimp to a bowl of ice water and immerse in ice water until cold; drain. Arrange cold shrimp on a platter and serve with chilled sauce.

