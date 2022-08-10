(Mass Appeal) – In a segment sponsored by Limor Media, Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some A+ Back to School essentials.

Shop Happy Nation’s body positive, gender-neutral, and size inclusive back-to-school styles for tweens at happynation.com.

With 1g of sugar or less per serving, the Atkins Peanut Butter Cups and Chocolate Coconut Bars are delicious treats that will keep you on track with your health goals. Visit www.Atkins.com for more information and www.Walmart.com to purchase.

Clearasil Rapid Rescue Deep Treatment Acne Pads are perfect for back to school!

With the Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water, hair is instantly detangled, visibly smooth, soft and shiny with less breakage – 10x more smooth & 5x more shine.

Stop those pesky bugs from ruining back to school season with Bug Bite Thing. A must-have for kids of all ages, the award-winning insect bite relief suction tool retails for under $10 including free shipping on BugBiteThing.com and the travel bags retail for under $5.

Sponsored by Limor Media