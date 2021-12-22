A classic trifle: A dreamy Christmas dessert

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with chef and co-owner of the Delaney House Mick Corduff, wrapping up our Irish Christmas with a little trifle!

sponge cake 1 med pan 12×12
fruit mix 1 c
strawberry sauce 1/2 c
raspberry jam 1/4 c
sherry wine 1/2 c –
Custard or pudding 3-4 c
whip cream 2-3 c

Cut cake in half place half in the bottom of punch bowl or dish.
Brush the cake sherry soak well.
Add half the raspberry jam- strawberry sauce and fruit.
Top with 1/2 the custard.
Then repeat the process.
Top or pipe the dish with whipped cream.
Best if made up 4-6 hours in advance or overnight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal