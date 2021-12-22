A classic trifle: A dreamy Christmas dessert

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with chef and co-owner of the Delaney House Mick Corduff, wrapping up our Irish Christmas with a little trifle!

sponge cake 1 med pan 12×12

fruit mix 1 c

strawberry sauce 1/2 c

raspberry jam 1/4 c

sherry wine 1/2 c –

Custard or pudding 3-4 c

whip cream 2-3 c

Cut cake in half place half in the bottom of punch bowl or dish.

Brush the cake sherry soak well.

Add half the raspberry jam- strawberry sauce and fruit.

Top with 1/2 the custard.

Then repeat the process.

Top or pipe the dish with whipped cream.

Best if made up 4-6 hours in advance or overnight.