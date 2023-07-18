(Mass Appeal) – We are in the throes of hazy, hot and humid, and the last thing many of you want to do is spend time working with a hot stove or oven for meal time. Betty Rosbottom, Cookbook Author and Chef is here to show us a avocado, corn, and tomato salad with lime dressing that is the perfect meal for these warm weather days.

Warm Weather Avocado, Corn and Tomato Salad with Lime Dressing

For the hot days of summer, what could be more tempting than a colorful salad prepared with fresh sautéed kern kernels, diced avocado, cherry tomatoes in varying hues, plus cilantro and mixed greens! A simple citrus vinaigrette made with lime and lemon juices and olive oil and garnishes that include grated cheese and chopped hard-boiled egg complete this dish. Add a crusty baguette and finish with fresh peaches or berries for a lunch or a light supper. Or, offer this salad as a side to grilled main courses such as chicken, lamb, or salmon.

Dressing

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp grated lime zest

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Several grinds black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

Salad

2 tbsp olive oil

2 cups corn kernels (scraped from 2 ears corn) patted dry if moist with paper towels

Kosher salt

Several grounds black pepper

1 ripe avocado diced into 3/4-inch cubes

2 tsp lime juice

2 cups cherry tomatoes, preferably multi-colored, halved

3 green onions sliced on the diagonal including 2 inches on the green stems

1 1/2 cups loosely packed torn cilantro sprigs

3 to 4 cups mixed greens

1 hard-boiled egg, grated coarsely (See cooking tip)

1/3 cup grated Mahon cheese, sharp white cheddar, or Gouda, optional

For the dressing in a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon and lime juices, lime zest, salt, and pepper. Then whisk in olive oil. (Dressing can be prepared 1 day ahead; cover and refrigerate. Whisk well before using.) For the salad, in a medium, heavy skillet set over medium heat 2 tablespoons olive oil until hot. Add corn and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt and the pepper, and cook 1 minute more. Remove from heat and cool 5 minutes or longer. Toss the diced avocado in a small bowl with 2 teaspoons of lime juice. Add it along with sautéed corn, tomatoes, and green onions to a large salad bowl. Toss mixture with half of the dressing and let stand 10 minutes. Add the cilantro, mixed greens, and half of the grated egg to the bowl and toss with just enough of the remaining dressing to coat lightly. Season the salad with more salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle remaining grated egg over the salad and if desired garnish with some cheese. Serves 4 as a main course or 6 as a side.

Cooking tip: Instead of chopping a hard-boiled egg, you can carefully grate the egg using the large holes on a stand grater. This technique will yield a more even mix.