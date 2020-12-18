A cranberry chocolate bundt cake recipe perfect for the holidays

(Mass Appeal) – Looking to make some new holiday traditions this year? Why not try a chocolatey new dessert with a dusting of “snow” on top?

Jessie-Sierra Ross is the creator and content director of the cooking and lifestyle blog “straight to the hips, baby”, and she’s going to share her recipe for a seasonal bundt cake.

INGREDIENTS:

Makes one bundt cake

2 cups all-purpose flour + 2 tablespoons for coating the cranberries

1 cup unsweetened baking cocoa (I like to use Ghirardelli brand)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 sticks unsalted butter at room temperature

2 cups of sugar

3 eggs at room temperature

1 cup full-fat sour cream

1 1/2 cups fresh cranberries washed & dried

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

baking spray with flour or butter & extra cocoa to prep your Bundt pan

powdered sugar for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat your oven to 350F.

Prepare your Bundt pan either with baking spray or a quick rub with a tablespoon of softened butter and dusting of cocoa powder. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the 2 cups of flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Gently mix with a fork.

Wash and dry the cranberries. Place in a small bowl and gently stir in the extra 2 tablespoons of flour until the berries are coated (it keeps the cranberries from sinking through the batter!). Reserve.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar on medium-high speed, until the color has lightened, and the mix has increased in volume. Next, lower the speed to medium and add each egg one at a time, until each is incorporated.

Add the vanilla and sour cream. Blend until combined.

Add the dry mixture to the wet mixture in three separate batches. Blend between each addition. Remove the bowl from the stand and fold the cranberries into the cake batter by hand.

Next, distribute the cake batter evenly into the prepared bundt pan. Smooth the top and give the pan a couple of thumps on a cutting board, to get rid of any air pockets.

Bake for 50-55 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes, before inverting onto another rack to cool completely.

To finish, simply dust with powdered sugar.

This cake keeps best under a covered cake stand to maintain its moisture level.