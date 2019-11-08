A decadent carrot cake that will make your taste buds do a happy dance

(Mass Appeal) – Kitty Johndrow of The Freckled Fox Cafe in Florence joined us in the kitchen today to make their famous carrot cake!
The recipe is a family heirloom – passed on from Kitty’s aunt Fern, who owned a cafe in Connecticut. We can’t reveal the true recipe because it’s one of the most popular items on the menu – it’s outrageously delicious!
Here are some of the basic ingredients in the cake:
- Flour
- Baking soda
- Salt
- Cinnamon
- Eggs
- Sugar
- Oil
- Vanilla
- Pineapple
- Carrots
- Coconut
- Raisins
- Pecans