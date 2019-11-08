Breaking News
A decadent carrot cake that will make your taste buds do a happy dance

(Mass Appeal) – Kitty Johndrow of The Freckled Fox Cafe in Florence joined us in the kitchen today to make their famous carrot cake!

The recipe is a family heirloom – passed on from Kitty’s aunt Fern, who owned a cafe in Connecticut. We can’t reveal the true recipe because it’s one of the most popular items on the menu – it’s outrageously delicious!

Here are some of the basic ingredients in the cake:

  • Flour
  • Baking soda
  • Salt
  • Cinnamon
  • Eggs
  • Sugar
  • Oil
  • Vanilla
  • Pineapple
  • Carrots
  • Coconut
  • Raisins
  • Pecans

